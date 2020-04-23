Suspect At-Large After Police Chase of Stolen Truck in Danville

A suspect is still at large after leading Danville police officers on a brief pursuit in a stolen truck and then fleeing on foot early Thursday morning, police said.

The case began at 4:50 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of El Pintado Road for a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Officers spotted the vehicle at 5:17 a.m. in the area of El Alamo and Nathan Lane, and the suspect drove a short distance with police in pursuit before he stopped at the end of El Rio and fled on foot, according to police.

Officers and Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies searched for the man with the help of a police K-9 and a drone, but called off the search at 6:20 a.m.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (925) 820-2144.