San Francisco

2 Hurt After Suspect Bites Victims inside SF Home: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways.

According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding.

SFPD's investigation later determined that the incident was not a stabbing as the suspect actually bit two of the victims. The third victim was struck by a door, which resulted in injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers then rendered aid and summoned medics. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was later located by officers and was arrested. Charges are pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.

San Francisco 5 hours ago

Man Dies Following Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

San Francisco 5 hours ago

Travelers Rescued After Boat Collision on Alcatraz Island

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocrimeSan Francisco police
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us