2 Hurt After Suspect Bites Victims inside SF Home: Police

San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways.

According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding.

SFPD's investigation later determined that the incident was not a stabbing as the suspect actually bit two of the victims. The third victim was struck by a door, which resulted in injuries.

Officers then rendered aid and summoned medics. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was later located by officers and was arrested. Charges are pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.