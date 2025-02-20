Investigators identify at-large suspect in killing of Cal Fire captain in Ramona

Yolanda Marodi, 53, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of killing Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi

By Allison Ash

Yolanda Marodi, also know as Yolanda Olejniczak (left), is shown in this undated image by the San Diego Sheriff's Office. Marodi is a suspect in the homicide of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi (right), who was stabbed to death in her Ramona home, Feb. 18, 2025.
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (left), Cal Fire (right)

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Thursday identified the person they believe to be responsible for stabbing a Cal Fire captain to death in her Ramona home earlier this week.

Yolanda Marodi, 53, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of killing Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, who was found Tuesday night with fatal stab wounds at her home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Olejniczak has not been arrested and her location is not known, the sheriff's department said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts were asked to contact the SDSO's homicide investigators at (858) 285-6330.

Yolanda Marodi, also know as Yolanda Olejniczak, is shown in this undated image by the San Diego Sheriff's Office. Marodi is a suspect in the homicide of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was stabbed to death in her Ramona home, Feb. 18, 2025.
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office
Yolanda Marodi, also know as Yolanda Olejniczak, is shown in this undated image by the San Diego Sheriff's Office. Marodi is a suspect in the homicide of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was stabbed to death in her Ramona home, Feb. 18, 2025.

Court records obtained by NBC 7 show Olejniczak pled guilty in 2003 to voluntary manslaughter from a homicide that occurred in 2000. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison. NBC 7 is working to obtain more information on the case.

Investigators had previously said Marodi knew her attacker and called her death an act of domestic violence but had not identified a suspect until Thursday. No other details were given surrounding the circumstances of the case, including how the two knew each other or how investigators pinpointed Olejniczak as the suspect.

Someone called 911 around 9 p.m. Tuesday to report an assault. When deputies arrived, Marodi was severely wounded. First responders attempted to resuscitate Marodi, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDSO said.

“I don’t know who is responsible, but it seems it was personal,” said Victoria Bradley, who knows Marodi’s mother.  “I can’t even imagine what she’s going through. It’s just devastating, every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Photo of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was killed in her home, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cal Fire
Cal Fire
Photo of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was killed in her home, Feb. 18, 2025.

Some of Captain Marodi’s colleagues on Wednesday spoke out about her tragic death. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Selegue said he hopes people will follow her example.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

Stolen sidewalk utility covers in San Francisco create hazard for pedestrians

Making It in the Bay 3 hours ago

How much of your income goes to mortgage payments? In San Jose, it's nearly 80%

“She was never afraid to get involved with a person who needed help and she was always willing to extend herself to assist them.”

Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us