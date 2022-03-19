Fremont

Suspect Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Fremont

By Bay City News

GETTY IMAGES

A 77-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old individual in Fremont Thursday, police said.

The case began when officers were dispatched to Lindenwood Street Thursday in response to a report of a problem. Additional calls came in reporting a shooting and saying a victim was lying on the ground, police said.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting, later identified as 77-year-old Colorado resident Franklin Earl Lynch, allegedly called dispatch and said he had shot the victim, police said. Also, the suspect said he would relinquish his weapon, according to police.

Officers and medical personnel tried to save the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m., according to police. The suspect surrendered his weapon to the officers when they arrived, police said.

While investigating, officers allegedly determined that a disturbance had occurred between the two parties and escalated into a shooting, police said. The suspect and several witnesses provided statements to officers, according to police.

Fremont police are investigating the case as a homicide and detectives are still conducting follow-up to determine a motive, police said.

The suspect was booked at Santa Rita Jail and the case was presented to the District Attorney Thursday. The District Attorney's Office has charged Lynch with one count of murder and numerous enhancements, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Blass at (510) 790-6900 or via email jblass@fremont.gov.

