Suspect in deadly Oakland pedestrian crash due in court

A driver who had been fleeing from authorities before striking and killing a pedestrian in Oakland is due to appear in court Monday.

Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia may or may not enter a plea to multiple felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter, in connection with last week's deadly wreck.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Last Wednesday evening, Dr. Marvin Boomer, an educator at Castlemont High School, and a woman were walking down a sidewalk on East 21st Street when a driver, later identified as Hernandez-Garcia, lost control while trying to evade officers.

Boomer and the woman tried to get out of the way, but they were both struck. Boomer died at the scene, while the woman survived with injuries.

Last Friday, more than 100 people gathered near the scene of the crash to mourn and remember Boomer.

The California Highway Patrol had been pursuing the suspect but said officers terminated the pursuit prior to the crash. Witnesses to the crash question whether that is true given that a squad car wasn’t far behind and rolled up on the scene within seconds of the crash. The CHP also said the suspect tried to run from the scene but was captured a short distance away.