SFPD releases name of suspect in deadly shooting near Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco police on Thursday identified a 44-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting near Fisherman's Wharf a day earlier.

Abraham Torres is accused of the shooting reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers initially responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street and learned that a male suspect was in a vehicle and shot at someone inside of another vehicle before fleeing from the area, police said.

Officers searching the area eventually found a vehicle near Leavenworth and Beach streets with an unresponsive male victim sitting in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not immediately available.

The suspect, later identified as Torres, went to the nearby SFPD Central Station and turned himself in. He was booked into jail on suspicion of the killing and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail booking logs.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting but are asking anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.