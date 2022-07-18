Livermore Police Seek Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Bowling Alley

Livermore police are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting at a bowling alley over the weekend.

Police identified the suspect in the Saturday evening shooting at Granada Bowl as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, also known as Roger Aleman. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Garcia is accused of fatally shooting Antonio Vargas, 28, of Livermore, police said.

Vargas was with friends at the bar area of the bowling alley when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia, police said. The altercation escalated into a physical fight and came to an end when Garcia allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Vargas and his 28-year-old friend. Garcia's 30-year-old friend was also hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Vargas died at the scene. The two other victims were rushed to a local hospital, police said.

Livermore police have since served several search warrants related to the shooting and search for Garcia. He is a convicted felon with an "extensive" criminal history, including an assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. He is barred from possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790. Police are offering an undisclosed reward for information leading to Garcia's arrest.

