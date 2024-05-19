San Jose

Suspect hospitalized following police shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a police shooting in San Jose Sunday evening, according to San Jose police.

The incident happened in the 2700 Block of Kollmar Drive.

The San Jose Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a call of a man firing a firearm. They added that no officers were struck by gunfire.

San Jose Sharks 10 hours ago

Sharks tout economic benefits as it negotiates soon-to-expire SAP Center lease

San Jose May 18

San Jose officials consider plans for vacant land near SJC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, SJPD said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us