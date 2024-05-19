Suspect hospitalized following police shooting in San Jose

A suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a police shooting in San Jose Sunday evening, according to San Jose police.

The incident happened in the 2700 Block of Kollmar Drive.

The San Jose Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a call of a man firing a firearm. They added that no officers were struck by gunfire.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, SJPD said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.