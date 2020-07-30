Suspect Injures SFPD Sergeant, 2 Officers During Arrest

A police sergeant suffered stabbing injuries to his face and two other officers also suffered injuries as the trio apprehended a suspect in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood last weekend, police said Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a report of an assault near Waller and Clayton streets involving a suspect possibly armed with a knife.

After getting a description of the suspect, the officers spotted someone matching the description but when they contacted the suspect, he fled on foot, according to police.

Officers pursued him, eventually catching up to him and tackling him to the ground. During the apprehension, the suspect stabbed the police sergeant in the face with a sharp object and also injured the other officers, police said.

The injured sergeant was hospitalized and received eight stitches for his wounds, according to police.

Officers ultimately took the suspect into custody and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault on an officer and resisting arrest, among other offenses. Police haven't released his identity.