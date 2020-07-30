San Francisco

Suspect Injures SFPD Sergeant, 2 Officers During Arrest

By Bay City News

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A police sergeant suffered stabbing injuries to his face and two other officers also suffered injuries as the trio apprehended a suspect in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood last weekend, police said Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a report of an assault near Waller and Clayton streets involving a suspect possibly armed with a knife.

After getting a description of the suspect, the officers spotted someone matching the description but when they contacted the suspect, he fled on foot, according to police.

Local

Giants 59 mins ago

Giants Add Belt, Longoria, Duggar, Option Davis, McCarthy

Making It in the Bay 2 hours ago

Walnut Creek Provides $6M for 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project

Officers pursued him, eventually catching up to him and tackling him to the ground. During the apprehension, the suspect stabbed the police sergeant in the face with a sharp object and also injured the other officers, police said.

The injured sergeant was hospitalized and received eight stitches for his wounds, according to police.

Officers ultimately took the suspect into custody and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault on an officer and resisting arrest, among other offenses. Police haven't released his identity.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us