Suspect in Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model's Death Being Extradited to Bay Area

A Florida woman accused in the death of a popular Kim Kardashian look-alike model is being extradited to the Bay Area.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Christina Ashten Gourkani found the suspect, Vivian Gomez, on social media. They met at a hotel room inside the San Francisco Airport Marriott hotel in April so Gomez could administer some silicone injections.

Prosecutors say Gourkani immediately started having a bad reaction and died a few days later.

"One should never allow anybody to inject anything into their body who is not medically approved," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. "Just think about it: in a motel room at the airport. I think there was some common sense lost in this case and a life lost because of it."

Meanwhile, Gomez caught her flight back to Florida and was eventually arrested at an airport.

Gomez is facing two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday.