San Jose

Suspect gets stuck in air duct during attempted burglary at San Jose business

The burglar attempted to rob a restaurant on Foxworthy Avenue in San Jose before getting stuck in an air duct

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspect was arrested Saturday after getting stuck in an air duct while trying to rob a business in San Jose, according to police.

The attempted burglary happened at a restaurant along the 1400 block of Foxworthy Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found the suspect stuck in the ducts mid-heist.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the scene and helped rescue the suspect, who was later taken to the hospital for complaints of pain.

The suspect will be booked in jail for burglary and an outstanding warrant, police said.

