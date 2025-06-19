Pittsburg

Caught on camera: Suspect throws rocks at Pittsburg police cars

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pittsburg police are searching for a man who was captured on video hurling large rocks at squad cars in the department's parking lot.

The vandalism happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the man entered the unsecured parking lot and started throwing rocks at parked patrol vehicles, damaging two of them.

Officer Jerry Sanchez, head of the Pittsburg Police Officers Association, said the suspect caused about $2,000 in damage. Sanchez also asked for a secure parking lot.

"We've always been concerned that someone could come in to our parking lot and do something like that," he said. "It's concerning for the safety of the officers. They need to get off duty and be able to go to their cars in a safe manner."

The suspect was wearing a bright green long sleeve T-shirt and was riding a bike.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Pittsburg police.

