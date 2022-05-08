Oakland

Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Sheriff's Vehicle, Injuring Deputy

By Bay City News

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

A person suspected of drunk driving was arrested early Sunday morning in Oakland after crashing into a sheriff's vehicle and injuring the deputy inside.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Twitter, the driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed around 4:30 a.m. at 16th and Foothill Avenues and crashed head-on into the patrol unit.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the other vehicle, which flipped over onto its side, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are thankful nobody died," said the sheriff's department, who have not released any more information about the incident.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandAlameda County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us