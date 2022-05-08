Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Sheriff's Vehicle, Injuring Deputy

A person suspected of drunk driving was arrested early Sunday morning in Oakland after crashing into a sheriff's vehicle and injuring the deputy inside.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Twitter, the driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed around 4:30 a.m. at 16th and Foothill Avenues and crashed head-on into the patrol unit.

4:30am, 16th Ave @ Foothill in Oakland, A drunk driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into our patrol deputy. Our deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries but will recover. The drunk driver was arrested. We are thankful nobody died. pic.twitter.com/e5UKQbT2iJ — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 8, 2022

The deputy was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the other vehicle, which flipped over onto its side, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are thankful nobody died," said the sheriff's department, who have not released any more information about the incident.