5 suspected gang members arrested over assault, robbery in downtown Gilroy

Five suspected gang members who allegedly assaulted and robbed three men in downtown Gilroy earlier this week have been arrested, according to police.

The victims were allegedly attacked around midnight on Monday in the area of Monterey and Sixth streets, police said Thursday.

Officers were called after a fight was reported in the area and found the three victims with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspects repeatedly hit and kicked the victims before stealing their jewelry and cash," police said in a news release.

The five suspects were arrested as they were trying to leave the downtown area, police said. The allegedly stolen property was in the suspects' possession and returned to the victims.

The suspects, all from Gilroy, were identified as 19-year-old Mathew Garcia Flores, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Haro, 19-year-old Josiah Xavier Lujan, 20-year-old Adrian Anthony Navarrette, and 19-year-old Jose Angel Santos III.

The suspects are believed to be part of a local criminal street gang. They are being held at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Ludden of the Anti-Crime Team at (408) 846-0348.