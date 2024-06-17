Man arrested after allegedly attacking spectator at San Jose sideshow, police say

San Jose police arrested a man who allegedly attacked a spectator during a weekend sideshow, the department said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday in the area of Winchester Boulevard and Olin Avenue.

In a social media post on Monday, SJPD said they arrested 24-year-old Aidan Rheault. They added Rheault was the "person responsible for striking a spectator with his vehicle while participating in a dangerous sideshow."

Rheault was booked into a jail for felony hit-and-run and felony reckless driving, police said.

In addition to the spectator, San Jose police are still looking for group of people who attacked a patrol car and a reserve officer at that same sideshow.

According to San Jose police, the officer was flagged down and was responding to the spectator who had been hit.

When the officer tried to reach the victim, a group of people overran his car and prevented him from providing aid, according to a social media post by Acting Chief Paul Joseph.

"To see one of our officers attacked by an out of control mob while in the process of trying to help a seriously injured person is truly deplorable," Joseph said. "Know that we will expend every effort to identify and apprehend all involved."

The attack left the officer with minor injuries but the patrol car was severely damaged, according to Joseph.

"Detectives continue to work diligently to identify the other suspects involved in the assault of our Officer and callous vandalism of our patrol vehicle. Our message is loud and clear – these dangerous sideshows have no place in our city and we will continue to expend every effort until all those responsible are held accountable," San Jose police said in a statement on Monday.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan released the following statement on X on Monday:

"Aidan [Rheault] threatened people's lives for a joy ride this weekend. Thanks to @SanJosePD, he will be held accountable – as will anyone who planned, participated or helped proliferate this dangerous event.

If you drive to San Jose for a sideshow, you'll be going home on a bus or heading to jail in handcuffs. Because in San Jose, not only is sideshow participation and promotion illegal – spectating is too."