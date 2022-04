Police are investigating after suspects tried to take an ATM machine from a small business in Oakland Friday morning.

It happened early this morning at the San Pablo Liquor Store.

Police said the thieves crashed a truck into the front of the store. They tired to steal an ATM machine but were unsuccessful.

Officials said thieves instead took a bunch of liquor and cigarettes before taking off.

No suspects are in custody.