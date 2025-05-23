Suspects detained following pursuit on Interstate 80

Multiple suspects are in police custody following a pursuit in the East Bay.

San Francisco police on Friday afternoon were following a car possibly linked to an attempted carjacking, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it was notified of the police activity at 1:50 p.m.

At one point, the vehicle may have tried to strike an undercover officer, CHP said.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed the pursuit coming to an end on Interstate 80, near Ashby Avenue in Berkeley. At least three suspects were seen getting out of the moving vehicle and running off on the freeway and hopping over to the opposite side against oncoming traffic.

Police were able to chase down the suspects and take them into custody.

No other information was immediately available.