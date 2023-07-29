Suspects in SF carjacking released without charges filed, DA says

The two people arrested in connection with a carjacking and a crash that sent a car flying in San Francisco have been let go without charges being filed against them, said the SF District Attorney’s office Friday.

In a statement provided to NBC Bay Area, the DA’s office said, “The charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness unavailability.”

Police arrested San Francisco residents Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, on Tuesday in connection with a carjacking and crash on July 22.

The crash, captured on video, shows a car speeding toward a dead end on a cul-de-sac, then crashing into it and launching onto 19th and Sanchez streets. The car brought down a tree as it landed upside down on the sidewalk below.

Video shows several bystanders run up to help the people inside the car, who then took off running once they had gotten out.

Police said they were later approached by someone who identified himself as the owner of the car and told them he had been carjacked near 19th and Dolores Streets. Officers later identified Bonham and Nelson and arrested the pair, SFPD said.

The SF District Attorney’s office did ask that anyone with information reach out to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.