Suspects on the Run After Car Chase Ends in Crash in Oakland

Multiple suspects were on the loose Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit that came to an end with a crash in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Vallejo police were pursuing the suspects and asked the CHP for assistance, the CHP said. The vehicle, which was being tracked by a CHP helicopter, ended up on Oakland surface streets.

The suspects then crashed into another vehicle at 14th and Madison streets, the CHP said.

The suspects took off on foot and were still at large as of 1:15 p.m., according to the CHP.