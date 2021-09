Firefighters late Monday contained a series of small fires that broke out in the Healdsburg area of Sonoma County, Cal Fire said.

State Sen. Mike McGuire called the fires suspicious. He told residents to be vigilant and to watch for suspicious activity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

#13Fire - UPDATE - There have been multiple small fires found within the Healdsburg area. They are all currently contained. A more accurate number of fires will be determined during the daylight hours tomorrow. Crews remain in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/IxEwzCgs9O — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 7, 2021

#13Fire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and Mutual Aid agencies are at scene of multiple small fires throughout the Healdsburg area. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/WQ5QBGb86J — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 7, 2021