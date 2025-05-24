San Francisco

Suspicious fires in San Francisco under investigation

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were growing fears Friday in San Francisco's Richmond District following a series of suspicious fires at an elementary school and nearby park.

San Francisco police and firefighters said they have formed an arson task force to investigate.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In total, there have been four fires in the area of the Lincoln Park Playground in the past three weeks.

As of Friday, the fire department said investigators were looking at all four fire scenes and trying to determine if they are linked and if they were set by an arsonist.

"We have them categorized as suspicious," said Samuel Menchaca with the fire department. "We can't rule arson immediately, but our fire investigation team looks at all those things."

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.

San Francisco 19 hours ago

San Francisco Fire investigates fires impacting a local school, playgrounds

San Francisco May 21

Parents, educators voice concerns about recent fires during San Francisco elementary school meeting

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us