Suspicious fires in San Francisco under investigation

There were growing fears Friday in San Francisco's Richmond District following a series of suspicious fires at an elementary school and nearby park.

San Francisco police and firefighters said they have formed an arson task force to investigate.

In total, there have been four fires in the area of the Lincoln Park Playground in the past three weeks.

As of Friday, the fire department said investigators were looking at all four fire scenes and trying to determine if they are linked and if they were set by an arsonist.

"We have them categorized as suspicious," said Samuel Menchaca with the fire department. "We can't rule arson immediately, but our fire investigation team looks at all those things."

