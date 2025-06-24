Police investigate suspicious package in San Francisco

San Francisco police on Tuesday asked the public to avoid the 500 block of Battery Street due to a suspicious package investigation.
Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays, police said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
ACTIVE INCIDENT: Avoid the 500 Block of Battery Street. Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious package.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 24, 2025
Expect traffic delays in and around the immediate area. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0JcjfJDAaQ
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP