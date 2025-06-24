Police investigate suspicious package in San Francisco

San Francisco police on Tuesday asked the public to avoid the 500 block of Battery Street due to a suspicious package investigation.

Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

ACTIVE INCIDENT: Avoid the 500 Block of Battery Street. Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious package.



Expect traffic delays in and around the immediate area. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0JcjfJDAaQ — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 24, 2025