San Francisco

Police investigate suspicious package in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco police on Tuesday asked the public to avoid the 500 block of Battery Street due to a suspicious package investigation.

Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us