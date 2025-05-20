Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at San Jose VTA station

A bomb squad responded Tuesday morning to a VTA station in North San Jose on reports of a suspicious package, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation near Karina Court and North First Street, north of downtown San Jose, shut down the Karina light rail station, the sheriff's office said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A Valley Transportation Authority spokesperson told NBC Bay Area the suspicious package situation had been going on for a few hours before the sheriff's office decided to bring in the bomb squad.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.