Sutter Health Asks for Help Identifying Patient Hit by Car in San Leandro

Sutter Health is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man brought to the hospital after being hit by a car near the San Leandro BART station on March 16.

Hospital officials said Friday he was found unresponsive at San Leandro Boulevard and Williams Street.

When he was brought in, the man was wearing a gold ring with a dollar sign emblem.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Leandro Department’s Traffic Division at (510) 577-3208.