Large swarm of anchovies surround Santa Cruz Wharf

The Santa Cruz Wharf is dealing with a flood of visitors. The anchovies are showing up in huge numbers and the impact they’re having on the other boardwalk visitors.

Fishermen are pulling them up by the dozens.

“I make anchovy burgers. I put five and five,” said Santa Cruz resident Pablo Zoto.

A massive school of anchovies has been crowding the wharf for weeks. While they’re usually found in the area at this time of year, they're are not normally quite this many. Marine biologist Giancarlo Thomae said he has a theory.

“Anchovies prefer colder water,” he said. “So I think the colder water we are seeing this year that’s why we are seeing so many anchovies.”

They are showing up at the Santa Cruz Harbor too. But there is a concern that in a smaller space without a current generating oxygen, the anchovies may die off quickly.

The harbor is using aerators to push more oxygen into the water.

“If the harbor didn’t aerate the water then they would die off leaving a big stinky mess,” Thomae said.

While that is a concern, the anchovies are certainly a welcome sight for the gulls, pelicans and other creatures that feed on them and the sea lions seem to have a lot to say about the bigger buffet in the bay.

Because whales feast on anchovies too, more of those are also heading closer to shore. Making for a great whale watching season.

There was a video of a humpback that was taken on Monday during an excursion.

“We are seeing more whales this year than any year before we see 50 to 60 everyday,” Thomae said.