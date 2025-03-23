Swastika flag found flying from freeway overpass in Morgan Hill

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after a swastika flag was flying over a freeway overpass in Morgan Hill.

The flag was hanging from the Highway 101 overpass along Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office said their deputies quickly took down the flag after someone called to report it Friday afternoon.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner released a statement on his Facebook page Friday, reminding people that one act of hate is not a reflection of an entire community's sentiment.