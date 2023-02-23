Man Accused of Firing Rounds in Synagogue Could Be Permanently Barred From Owning Guns

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has requested a gun restraining order against a man accused of firing blank rounds in a Jewish synagogue in the city's Richmond District.

If permitted, the gun violence restraining order, also known as a GVRO, would permanently ban 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin from possessing or purchasing firearms.

Mishin was arrested after allegedly entering the Schneerson Center synagogue in the 2600 block of Balboa Street on Feb. 1, saying something and then pulling out a gun and firing blank rounds inside the building.

Investigators also linked Mishin to a gun-related incident that occurred a day before the synagogue shooting at the Balboa Theater, a movie theater located a few blocks away in the 3600 block of Balboa Street. Workers said a man entered the theater and brandished a handgun on Jan. 31.

Mishin faces two felony charges related to making threats that obstruct the exercise of religion, with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office alleging hate crimes against people practicing Judaism. He also faces six misdemeanors related to brandishing a replica firearm and disturbing a religious meeting.

The city attorney's office began ramping up its GVRO program after San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani secured a budget increase for the program in 2022. The office has since hosted training programs for city agencies and law enforcement officials on how GVROs work and how to obtain them.

Since San Francisco has permitted GVROs in 2019, the city has removed firearms and ammunition from 47 residents in cases related to domestic violence, suicide ideation and road rage.

Chiu said that as his office begins to expand its GVRO program, this case is a great example of how removing firearms from people who are dangerous to themselves or others is one of the most effective ways of preventing gun violence.

"Mr. Mishin is a textbook example of someone who poses a risk to the public and should not have access to firearms," said Chiu.

Chiu also reminds residents that though GVROs are commonly filed through law enforcement, they can also directly petition a civil court judge to obtain one against someone who is a risk to themselves or others.