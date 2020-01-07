Get Synced In with NBC Bay Area on Social Media

When it comes to local news, we’re keeping you updated on social media with a show that delivers the stories you care about at a speed that moves as fast as you do. Get local news, on-the-go with "Synced In" on Instagram and Facebook. Follow @nbcbayarea on either platform and click on the Stories or IGTV icon to watch our host, Abbey Fernández, give you the news on a variety of topics as well as in-depth Q&As with NBC Bay Area's anchors and reporters. "Synced In" is also available in Spanish as "Conectados Contigo," on @telemundo48.

We would love to hear your feedback about the show!

Abbey Fernández is the host, producer and editor of NBC Bay Area's "Synced In" and Telemundo 48's "Conectados Contigo" social media news shows. She also produces original digital content for NBC Bay Area's YouTube channel, including the series “Hey Abbey"—a behind-the-scenes look at series done by our Investigative Unit and Digital Team.

Before joining NBC Bay Area, Abbey worked as a freelance reporter in Los Angeles and Orange County for several years. She studied Broadcast Journalism and Hispanic Media at Cal State Fullerton and graduated in 2018. Abbey also served as the President of the university’s National Association of Hispanic Journalists chapter and remains an active member.

Abbey is from Texas and lived in SoCal for a number years before moving out to the Bay Area. She loves going to the movies to watch the latest films, binging hit TV shows, hiking, relaxing at the beach, going on adventures, spending time with her family and traveling the country with her spouse.

Keep up with Abbey on her social media: