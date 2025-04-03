Pacifica

Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica reopens after remodel

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The oceanfront Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica has reopened following some remodeling.

Diners can expect a refreshed interior and bar seating. There is also new furniture for the outdoor seating areas and heaters to keep customers warm.

The menu remains the same, the restaurant's manager said, but there are three new flavors of the company’s Twisted Freeze boozy slushies.

The fast food spot had been closed since January.

