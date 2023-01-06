Winter Storm Warning for Tahoe Area Projects Heavy Snow, Up to 120 mph Gusts

Heavy snow and powerful wind forecasted to hit the Sierra has prompted a weekend winter storm warning.

Officials are advising the public to avoid travel in the area if possible.

"You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the National Weather Service warned. "If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages."

When does the winter storm warning start?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The warning from the National Weather Service will go into effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday. A winter storm watch will then go into effect from late Sunday night through late Tuesday night for areas above 6,000 feet.

What areas are impacted by the winter storm warning?

The greater Lake Tahoe area to Mono County, including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Bridgeport, Coleville, Mammoth Lakes, Stateline and Incline Village, will be under the winter storm warning.

How much snow is expected to fall in the Tahoe area?

Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches, except 1 to 2 feet for areas above 7,000 feet, according to NWS.

How heavy will the winds be in the Sierra this weekend?

Winds gusting as high as 90 mph are projected on the Sierra crest, with some areas possibly seeing gusts as high as 120 mph, per the NWS.

Here's why you shouldn't travel during the winter storm

NWS says "travel could be very difficult to impossible," adding the hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commute. The very strong winds could also cause extensive tree damage, according to the NWS.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.