Takeout for Good: Local Restaurants Participate in Food Bank Fundraiser

Dozens of eateries across the Bay Area will donate 15%-25% of proceeds to help families in need

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of restaurants across the Bay Area are participating in a nationwide fundraiser Tuesday that will provide meals to local food banks.

The Takeout for Good fundraising event is facilitated by GroupRaise and aims to help restaurants stay afloat while raising money for families in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Diners can RSVP with their favorite eatery through the GroupRaise platform, then order their food on Tuesday, and the restaurants will donate 15%-25% of the proceeds from those orders to local food banks.

Participating businesses run the gamut from local private eateries to regional chains to national and international corporate-backed restaurants.

The Takeout for Good event involves more than 1,500 restaurants across all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

