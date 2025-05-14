The Tall Ship Mystic Whaler is sailing for Ventura Harbor Village

TALL SHIPS, those impressive modern-day models that hearken back to seafaring days of yore, are sometimes seen off the California coast, with the sunset creating a stirring backdrop. But the opportunity to call upon one of these sizable vessels is a rarer one, especially since these big boats are often on their way to another port. But starting on May 15, the Mystic Whaler, a ship modeled on a coastal vessel from a couple of centuries back, will make Ventura Harbor Village its scenic stop-over for several days. This means that a host of happenings will be available to history buffs and students of the sea, including info-packed dockside tours.

STEP ABOARD: The Mystic Whaler will also offer "onboard hands-on learning experiences," giving visitors the chance to "learn the ropes of schooner life" as well as hear tales of the adventures of ye olden times. The Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation is behind the educational visit, which will conclude after the Memorial Day Weekend holiday. May 27 is the final date to spy this tall ship from either the edge of the water or under its stately masts. Restaurants and shops around the village will be the stops to sup if you and your mateys want to discuss all that you have seen and experienced. The details on this special engagement? Arrr: Row by this site for everything you need to know.

