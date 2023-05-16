Tall Weeds Blocking View for Some Bay Area Drivers

The record winter rains have created a new issue for some Bay Area drivers: tall weeds that are obscuring their vision.

According to Caltrans, the agency says it's sending out crews to cut down tall grass and weeds that can block traffic signs and make it harder for drivers to see oncoming traffic.

There have been a number of problem areas that drivers have noted, including the Embarcadero on-ramp to Highway 101 in Palo Alto.

Caltrans says it expects the vegetation control project to continue into the summer. The agency also noted the tall weeds need to be knocked down because they could act as fuel for grass fires.