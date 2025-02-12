San Jose

Tanker truck carrying liquid nitrogen overturns in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hazmat crews responded after a tanker truck carrying 4,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen overturned in South San Jose Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the IBM Research Lab on Harry Road and Santa Teresa County Park.

According to San Jose fire, the truck was carrying 4,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen. A mechanic was working to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate threat to the public.

