‘Latino Freeze' organizers say Target boycott over DEI rollback is working

A boycott on Target stores nationwide is working, according to organizers.

Fortune Magazine reports the chain store's foot traffic is down for the eighth consecutive week ever since the company said it was ending its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

"I think we're grateful for everyone who has been involved in the movement," said Michael Galvez, founder of the Latino Freeze movement.

The Latino Freeze movement is a call for Latinos nationwide to boycott Target and other stores that dropped their DEI programs.

Galvez said Latinos and their supporters cannot ease up now.

"It's actually very easy for us to stick with the Latino Freeze because we know that this is for the long term," he said.

Galvez said it will be easier for Latinos to decide where their hard earned dollars will go.

Economists estimate Latinos make up $3.5 trillion in buying power, which has political scientists underlining the determination of the Latino consumer.

"When you take what matters most to Latinos, there's a real passion," political analyst Andres Quintero said. "You can focus that. And if you focus on one organization, it'll have intended effect."

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion and focuses on fostering equitable environments in businesses and schools, particularly for historically marginalized communities.

Other stores on the boycott list also saw weekly declines in foot traffic, including Walmart and McDonald's.

Fortune also reports those chains saw a slight rebound last week.

Target expects the same rebound with its popular Easter merchandise, but critics said do not underestimate disappointed consumers whether they are Latino, Black or otherwise.

"When you have an earnings call and you have to explain why it is that you and your foot traffic is going down while your competitors like Costco are increasing at record levels, that sends a message and folks are going to be asking those questions," Quintero said.

NBC Bay Area did not hear back from Target headquarters on Thursday after requesting comment for this report.

Walmart says it is ending some of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, including winding down its non-profit.