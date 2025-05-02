Tariffs impacting demand for goods moving through Port of Oakland

Demand for goods moving through the Port of Oakland is dropping as President Donald Trump's tariffs affect costs and prices.

Nearly all container cargo that comes into Northern California goes through the port, and about half of those shipments are imported goods. While the president has said the cost increases are a temporary issue, members of his own party are warning of the impact on the economy.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, which represents ocean carriers and terminal operators on the West Coast, echoed the concerns.

"Over the course of the last month in April, we've seen some really dramatic decreases in demand for ocean freight, as you might imagine, with the onset of tariffs on China trades that have been consistently applied over this last month," said Mike Jacob, spokesman for the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association. "But also with the imposition and suspension of other reciprocal tariffs, we’ve seen a lot of upset in the market space."

The Chamber of Commerce says everything coming from another country is 10-20% higher, which is impacting demand.

Most imported goods at the Port of Oakland come from China, which has a 145% tariff.