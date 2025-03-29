Tariffs and big purchases: Examining what comes next amid inflation concerns

Consumers unsure about their future buying power in light of looming tariffs from President Donald Trump are questioning when is a good time to make a big purchase.
It's one of a growing list of questions many are concerned about as they look ahead and what inflation, layoffs, and tariffs could mean for their bottom line.
NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look. Watch his report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.