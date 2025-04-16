The impact of tariffs is now showing up for at least one Bay Area business.

A San Jose wholesaler said a new shipment of toys has just arrived from overseas and it came in with a very big price tag.

In fact, that wholesaler now said he might have to close up shop if the tariffs on China stick.

A South Bay store that gets its merchandise from Lina Toy, a San Jose importer, was warned that prices will go up next time, which is bad news for everyone involved from the supplier to the customers.

"People aren't really feeling it because it is so brand new," said Phuc Kim, a small store owner. "But over time, in a couple weeks or so, you're going to start feeling it."

Lina Toy said they just paid 20% to 46% in tariffs on their next shipment from China.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said he will now have to pass on the extra costs to his customers. He adds that based on numbers, it is uncertain if replenishing inventory is realistic.

The owner also said he is hoping for a quick end to the United States and China trade war and if the tariffs stand, his current stock of toys will be his last.