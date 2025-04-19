Uncertainty about tariffs and which direction the economy will go next is making consumers nervous about buying things.
Businesses in turn are nervous about hiring people, which is impacting a labor market that also seems unsure of its next step.
NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the latest job numbers and examines why companies are worried. Watch his video in the report above.
