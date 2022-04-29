Task Force Takes Down One Statewide Retail Theft Ring: AG

State Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday said his office along with multiple agencies took down and will prosecute a retail theft ring responsible for more than $1 million in stolen goods across California.

Bonta said the group hit JC Penny and Sam's Club stores in nine different counties from Placer County in Northern California to San Bernadino County in Southern California.

He said they broke into the stores and stole high-end jewelry, some of which was recovered at suspects homes during the coordinated investigation.

"Today's announcement should serve as yet another warning to those who engage in this criminal activity and commit brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of our workers, our businesses and the general community," Bonta said. "You will be held accountable; you will face consequences."

Bonta said some members of the group already have pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation.

Along with the massive bust, Bonta also announced a new online portal, oag.ca.gov/retail-theft, that will allow the public to submit tips with images to help solve such organized retail crimes.