Activists and pro-immigrant organizations gathered Tuesday in San Francisco to protest what they believes is a new threat from the Trump administration against undocumented people.
In the past few weeks, the Internal Revenue Service has agreed to begin giving information about undocumented taxpayers to immigrations officials for the first time ever.
Andres Brender has more in his video report above.
