Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: What is the bag policy at Levi's Stadium?

As thousands of fans prepare for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Santa Clara, Levi's Stadium does have a bag policy in place at all of their events.

Here's what Bay Area Swifties should know before heading to the concerts on July 28 and 29:

Levi's Stadium's bag policy

According to Levi's Stadium's website, they prohibit all bags, backpacks and other carriers with the following exceptions:

Clear backpacks

Clear fanny packs

Clear bags

Clear purses

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small clutch bag (they say it needs to be the size of an adult hand or 4.5” x 6.5”)

Seat cushion

Levi's Stadium officials added that all "approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium."

They say that any guests with bags or items that "do not satisfy" the stadium's bag policy are encouraged to return them to their car.

Bag check service is not available at Levi's Stadium.

Items prohibited and permitted at Levi's Stadium

Here are some of the items that are not allowed at Levi's Stadium:

Cameras with lenses larger than 3 inches

Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs and battery packs

Hoods, masks or objects to cover a person's face (expect for medical and religious purposes)

Plastic bottles larger than 24 ounces

Signs, banners or poles

Items permitted at Levi's Stadium

Here are some of the items that are allowed at the stadium:

Blankets

Diaper bags for child

Strollers

Sunscreen

Umbrellas but with no obstruction of other fans' view.

To see the complete list of items prohibited and permitted at the stadium, visit levisstadium.com.