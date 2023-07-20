Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: What is the bag policy at Levi's Stadium?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As thousands of fans prepare for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Santa Clara, Levi's Stadium does have a bag policy in place at all of their events.

Here's what Bay Area Swifties should know before heading to the concerts on July 28 and 29:

Levi's Stadium's bag policy

According to Levi's Stadium's website, they prohibit all bags, backpacks and other carriers with the following exceptions:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
  • Clear backpacks
  • Clear fanny packs
  • Clear bags
  • Clear purses
  • One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags
  • Small clutch bag (they say it needs to be the size of an adult hand or 4.5” x 6.5”)
  • Seat cushion

Taylor Swift Jul 14

Taylor Swift brings the ‘Eras Tour' to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium this month. Here's a peek at her setlist

Taylor Swift Jul 18

Santa Clara will be ‘Swiftie Clara’ and make Taylor Swift honorary mayor during Eras Tour stop

Levi's Stadium officials added that all "approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium."

They say that any guests with bags or items that "do not satisfy" the stadium's bag policy are encouraged to return them to their car.

Bag check service is not available at Levi's Stadium.

Items prohibited and permitted at Levi's Stadium

Here are some of the items that are not allowed at Levi's Stadium:

  • Cameras with lenses larger than 3 inches
  • Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs and battery packs
  • Hoods, masks or objects to cover a person's face (expect for medical and religious purposes)
  • Plastic bottles larger than 24 ounces
  • Signs, banners or poles

Items permitted at Levi's Stadium

Here are some of the items that are allowed at the stadium:

  • Blankets
  • Diaper bags for child
  • Strollers
  • Sunscreen
  • Umbrellas but with no obstruction of other fans' view.

To see the complete list of items prohibited and permitted at the stadium, visit levisstadium.com.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us