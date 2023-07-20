Taylor Swift Eras Tour: What to know ahead of shows at Levi's Stadium

Tens of thousands of Swifties are expected to descend on Levi's Stadium at the end of this month for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The tour is one of the most anticipated events of the summer and makes its only Bay Area stop for shows on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

If you’re one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket – or if you’re still holding out hope of getting one – here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Yes, but you'll have to cash out on the resale market for one of the most in-demand shows this summer.

Tickets during the tour have been selling for an average of $920.

The cheapest ticket for the Levi's Stadium shows is going for just over $900, with tickets for premium seating going for nearly $10,000 a piece. Check out a breakdown of the cheapest and expensive resale tickets available here.

Ticketmaster in November apologized to Swift and her fans following a ticketing fiasco surrounding the Eras Tour.

HAIM and Gracie Abrams will open up for Swift.

HAIM is a rock band comprising of three sisters and based in Southern California. Abrams, a singer and songwriter, is also based in the Los Angeles-area.

(From left) HAIM, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams.

Swift’s concert spans nearly three hours, encompassing 44 songs from the many eras of her decorated music career. This is the pop star’s first tour since her stadium tour for the “Reputation” album, which was released 2017. Swift has released four new albums and several re-recorded albums since then.

Here’s a look at the anticipated setlist at Levi's Stadium. (But fair warning, Swift is a fan of surprises – especially ones geared around an album release or at the request of one of her opening acts.)

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Cruel Summer"

"The Man"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

"The Archer"

"Fearless"

"You Belong With Me"

"Love Story"

"'Tis the Damn Season"

"Willow"

"Marjorie"

"Champagne Problems"

"Tolerate It"

"Ready For It?"

"Delicate"

"Don't Blame Me"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Enchanted"

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"All Too Well (10-Minute Version)"

"Invisible String"

"Betty"

"The Last Great American Dynasty"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Cardigan"

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Shake it Off"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Bad Blood"

"Lavender Haze"

"Anti-Hero"

"Midnight Rain"

"Vigilante S---"

"Bejeweled"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"

Here's how to get to Levi's Stadium

There are several ways to get to Levi's Stadium if you're taking public transportation:

VTA: Fans in the South Bay can hop on a VTA light-rail train and head toward Great America station. They can also jump on a VTA bus and get dropped off near the stadium. Check out VTA's Levi's Stadium page for detailed information.

Caltrain: Fans living farther away from Swiftie Clara, er we mean Santa Clara, can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information.

BART: VTA service connects with BART at the Milpitas station. From Milpitas, fans can transfer to the VTA Orange line, which serves Levi's Stadium.

ACE: Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's website for more information.

Drive: If you're planning on driving to the concert, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.

Some of the items allowed inside Levi's Stadium include blankets, diaper bags for children, strollers, sunscreen and umbrellas (but with no obstruction of other fans' views).

View a full list of permitted and prohibited items at LevisStadium.com.

According to Levi's Stadium's website, all bags, backpacks and other carriers are prohibited with the following exceptions:

Clear backpacks

Clear fanny packs

Clear bags

Clear purses

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small clutch bag (they say it needs to be the size of an adult hand or 4.5” x 6.5”)

Seat cushion

View Levi's Stadium bag policy for more information.