Teachers and OUSD Continue Contract Negotiations, Reach Agreement on Common Good Items

Striking Oakland teachers announced tentative agreements with school officials on so-called common good issues including housing and transportation, historically black schools, school closures and state grants.

The announcement on the Oakland Education Association's website came with nine school days remaining in the year for 35,000 students. The teacher walkout passed its seventh day on Friday. The union represents about 3,000 teachers and other employees.

`A full tentative agreement will be put forward for a vote by all OEA members," the union said on its website. "Once a full tentative agreement is complete and is approved by the bargaining team, it will be ready for membership to view and ratify."

There was no announcement of when contract negotiations might conclude, or when a ratification vote will be set.

In addition to seeking pay increases, the teachers are making demands addressing homelessness, environmental issues, and critical upgrades for school facilities.

After months of refusing to discuss Common Good, our strike has forced OUSD to work with OEA to improve students’ learning conditions.The text of these items will be posted to the OEA website shortly. OEA's bargaining team continues to bargain to reach a full Tentative Agreement. pic.twitter.com/n60Mv2RSN5 — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) May 14, 2023

