Teachers Set to Strike Over Pay Dispute in North Bay School District

Teachers in a North Bay school district were set to go on strike Thursday as contract negotiations stalled, though most schools remained open for a minimum day.

More than 300 union educators with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District planned to strike after the district declined to agree with a fact finder's recommendations on pay raises.

The Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association has proposed a three-year contract with raises of 6% in the first year, 5% in the second year and the statutory cost-of-living bump projected at 3.61% in year three.

District Superintendent Mayra Perez said the district doesn't have the funds to meet the union's demands.

"If we had it to give, we would," Perez said. "The board is deeply concerned that giving what (the union is requesting) would risk salary increases for other groups, including custodians, para-professionals and other support staff. The board feels this is unfair to all employees."

All schools remained open for a minimum day schedule Thursday except for Monte Vista Elementary due to a staffing shortage. Technology High School remained on a full day schedule.