bootleg fire

Team of East Bay Firefighters Return After Battling Bootleg Fire in Oregon

By Bay City News

bootleg fire wildfire oregon
Photo by USDA Forest Service via Getty Images

A strike team composed of firefighters from Alameda County and the cities of Oakland, Fremont and Hayward returned Saturday after two weeks battling the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The team worked 12-hour shifts for two weeks and experienced erratic fire behavior in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, including a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that created its own weather and extreme conditions, the Alameda County Fire Department said Sunday on social media.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Santa Cruz 1 hour ago

2 Arrested After Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized in Santa Cruz

Crews said the fire sounded like a freight train and could be heard from miles away.

More than 2,200 personnel are currently battling the Bootleg Fire, burning northeast of Klamath Falls, Oregon, state officials said.

The fire is the largest blaze in the U.S., has scorched 409,000 acres and is 46 percent contained, according to an update Sunday from fire officials.

The East Bay team of firefighters helped fill an Emergency Management Assistance Compact interstate agreement, officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bootleg fireOaklandAlameda CountyOregonFremont
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us