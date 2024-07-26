Bay Area engineer rowing for gold in Paris Olympics

Meet Peter Chatain, a Bay Area engineer who is rowing for gold.

Chatain is chasing a couple of dreams while working both as a machine learning engineer and rowing for the United States in the Men's Eights (8+) Olympic team.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman introduces you to Chatain and takes a look at how a San Francisco startup is helping him achieve his dreams.

