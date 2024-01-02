New technology could help early earthquake detection

Living in the Bay Area means we all need to be prepared for earthquakes. One company is trying to develop a new form of early detection systems.

Q CTRL wants to help warn people before the ground starts to shake using a tool called quantum sensing. The technology uses atoms, lasers and particles of light to detect changes in earth’s magnetic fields with better precision.

The company says it would give earlier warnings compared to seismographs, which identify the shaking as the quake is actually happening.

While quantum sensors could potentially give us better data and more time to take cover, it can be costly. The devices could also deal with sensitivity issues. The software is still in development and is not immediately available to the public. However, the company is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to make it accessible in the future.