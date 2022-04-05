Technology Helps Peninsula Restaurant's Post-Pandemic Recovery

As many Bay Area restaurants ramp up business in the transition to the endemic stage of COVID-19, some are relying heavily on technology to get back to full speed.

Palo Alto diners were just getting a taste of Bevri Georgian Cuisine two years ago when the owners had to adapt to pandemic shelter orders, smaller staff, limited capacity and the rest of what the COVID-19 brought.

Now, the restaurant owners are opening a second location thanks in part to technology. They’re keeping QR code menus; they’re using apps for inventory and back office work; and they’re using an artificial intelligence phone system, Good Call, to answer questions about hours and reservations without taking servers away from tables or cooks off the line.

"The quality of the service is improving because the technology allows us to free up the time of our servers, of our cooks, because the little things that take a lot of time, unnecessary time, to process are automated because of technology," said Pavel Sirotin of Bevri Georgian Cuisine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And there’s more technology coming: When Bevri opens in Los Altos, it will use robots to bus tables and deliver food.