Man strikes teen in head in random attack outside bakery in San Jose

A surveillance camera outside a bakery in San Jose captured a man strike a 15-year-old boy in the head in a random attack.

The attack happened last Friday morning in front of Peters' Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The teen was standing in front of the shop next to his mother and little brother when the man walked up and hit him. The teen said the man also yelled a slur at him.

Police did take the man, who they said is unhoused, into custody.

Police said because the man allegedly used a slur after hitting the teen, a hate crime charge will be added.