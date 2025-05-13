San Jose

Man strikes teen in head in random attack outside bakery in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A surveillance camera outside a bakery in San Jose captured a man strike a 15-year-old boy in the head in a random attack.

The attack happened last Friday morning in front of Peters' Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The teen was standing in front of the shop next to his mother and little brother when the man walked up and hit him. The teen said the man also yelled a slur at him.

Police did take the man, who they said is unhoused, into custody.

Police said because the man allegedly used a slur after hitting the teen, a hate crime charge will be added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us